UCSB Gauchos @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UCSB 11-7, Hawaii 10-9

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii is 2-8 against UCSB since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Warriors couldn't handle the Tritons and fell 67-61. Hawaii has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, UCSB's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 73-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Titans. UCSB didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Warriors bumped their record down to 10-9 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Gauchos, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-7.

Looking ahead, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Hawaii is playing at home, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Hawaii suffered a grim 81-61 defeat to UCSB in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Hawaii was down 46-26.

Hawaii is a 4.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

UCSB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.