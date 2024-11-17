Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Weber State 1-2, Hawaii 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will face off against the Weber State Wildcats at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Tuesday, Hawaii earned a 76-66 victory over Pacific. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they won, Hawaii struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Weber State on Wednesday and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 88-58 loss at the hands of Nevada. The Wildcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Hawaii's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Weber State, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Hawaii has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Weber State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Hawaii is a 5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

