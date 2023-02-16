Tennessee State's Jr. Clay and Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. were named the National Spotlight Co-Players of the Week to headline the HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week" and "Team of the Week" award winners.

Clay averaged 19.5 Points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for the Tigers which is is on a five-game winning streak and sit two games back of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference

Clay is a graduate student from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is on the Curly Neal Point Guard Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held April 2 in Houston (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Norfolk State, which is on a four-game winning streak and sit one-game back of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Bryant was named the National Spotlight Player of the Week the previous two weeks. The reigning MEAC Player of the Year, Bryant led Norfolk State to its second consecutive MEAC Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

A fifth-year player from Norfolk, Virginia, Bryant is on the Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Co-Teams of the Week

Alcorn State University -- Went 2-0 with a home win against Mississippi Valley State University (81-70) and a road win versus Bethune Cookman University (76-74). Has a four game winning streak and in sole possession of first place in the SWAC. The team has won 10 of the past 11 games.



Howard University -- Went 1-0 for the week with an overtime road win at Delaware State University (86-85). Has a seven-game winning streak and in sole possession of first place in MEAC league standing. The team has won nine of the past 10 games.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State University (Fred "Curly "Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 39 mpg, 25 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists, and 50 FG% (8-16), 54 3PT% (6-11) and 75 FT% (3-4) for the week.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Teams of the Week

Norfolk State University -- Went 1-0 for the week with a road win against University of Maryland Eastern Shore (76-73) for a four game winning streak and sit one game out of first place in MEAC league standings.

Howard University -- Went 1-0 for the week with an overtime road win at Delaware State University (86-85) and seven game winning streak and sole possession of first place in MEAC league standing.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Cameron Christon, Grambling State University (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 27.5 mpg, 9.5 points, 10 rebounds, and shot 42 FG% (6-14), and 43 3PT% (3-7) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Teams of the Week



Grambling State University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a road win over Alabama A&M University (66-60) and home win against Texas Southern University (65-46). Has a three game winning streak and tied for second place in SWAC.



Alcorn State University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a home win against Mississippi Valley State University (81-70) and a road win versus Bethune Cookman University (76-74). Has a four game winning streak and first place in SWAC.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

Jr Clay, Tennessee State University Fred "Curly' Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 35 mpg, 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5 assists for the week.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 2-0 for the week with home wins over Southeast Missouri State University (85-65) and Tennessee Tech University (65-51).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Korey Williams, Lincoln University (PA) (Fred "Curly Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 31 mpg, 17.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and shot 47 FG% (8-17), 40 3PT% (4-10), and 78 FT% (15-19) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Lincoln University (PA) -- Went 2-0 for the week with wins at home versus Virginia Union University (78-71) and Shaw University (74-67).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Gregg Boyd, Tuskegee University (Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 34 mpg, 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals for the week to help his team go 2-0 with victories over LeMoyne-Owen College (85-82) and Spring Hill College (82-79).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Morehouse College -- Went 3-0 on the week with three consecutive road wins over Savannah State University (71-70), Edward Waters University (72-64) and Clark Atlanta University (78-54). Has eight game winning streak, 15-8 overall, and 12-6 in SIAC league play.