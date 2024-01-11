Bethune-Cookman's Dhashon Dyson and North Carolina Central's Fred Cleveland Jr. have been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Co-Players of the Week for Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024.

Dyson, a senior guard from Chicago, averaged 22 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the Wildcats' 85-62 loss at Mississippi State and 98-86 victory vs. Florida A&M last week.

Cleveland, a senior guard from Chicago, averaged 23.5 points, 3 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the Eagles' 112-70 victory vs. Truett McConnell and 73-54 victory vs. Howard last week.

Earlier this season, Dyson and Cleveland were named to the the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Fred Cleveland, Jr., North Carolina Central University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 33.5 mpg, 23.5 points, 3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 0.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

No Team of Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Dhashon Dyson, Bethune-Cookman University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 31 mpg, 22 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

No Team of the Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Asanti Price, Benedict College (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 27 mpg, 21 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Benedict College -- Went 2-0 with wins over Spring Hill College (97-69) and a conference win over Tuskegee University (96-73)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- 32.5 mpg, 9.5 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Teams of the Week

Winston-Salem State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Elizabeth City State University (76-51) and Virginia State University (76-62)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

No Player of the Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

North Carolina A&T University -- Went 1-1 with a home win against Campbell University (76-62) and a road loss to Elon University (77-59)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

North Carolina Central University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Truett McConnell University (112-70) and a conference win over Howard University (73-54)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Team of the Week

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Team of the Week

