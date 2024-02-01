Morgan State's Wynston Tabbs and North Carolina Central's Ja'Darius Harris have been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight co-Players of the Week for Jan. 21-27.

Tabbs, a junior from Suitland, Maryland, averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in wins over Coppin State and Howard. Harris, a senior from Trenton, Tennessee, scored 21 points, had eight rebounds and two steals in a win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Tabbs connected on a jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime to give his team a 89-86 win over Coppin State. As for Harris, his performance helped give North Carolina Central its seventh win in its last eight tries.

Earlier this season, Tabbs and Harris were named to the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Players of the Week

Wynston Tabbs, Morgan State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 20 mpg, 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists

Ja'Darius Harris, North Carolina Central University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 34 mpg, 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

South Carolina State University -- Went 1-0 with a win over Delaware State University (66-64)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Jeremiah Gambrell, Alcorn State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 31.5mpg, 16points, 2.5 rebounds, .5 assists, and 2.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Alcorn State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Prairie View A&M University (90-78) and Florida A&M University (76-67)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Brandon Hill, Kentucky State University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guards) -- Averaged 28 mpg, 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Team of the Week

Tuskegee University -- Went 2-0 with wins against Lane College (48-46) and Miles College (54-53)

Kentucky State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Miles College (85-76) and Central State University (80-68)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University, (Robert "Bob" Love Small Forwards) -- 38 mpg, 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.5 blocks

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Team of the Week

Livingstone College -- Went 2-0 with a win over Johnson C. Smith University (76-71) and Fayetteville State University (59-54)

Virginia Union University -- Went 2-0 with win over Bowie State University (70-48) and Bluefield State University (76-60)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

Christian Brown, Tennessee State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 34mpg, 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assists,1 block, and 2 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 1-0 with a win over Eastern Illinois University (64-60)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Co-Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (Robert "Bob" Love Small Forwards) -- Averaged 38 mpg, 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.5 blocks

Brandon Hill Kentucky State University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guards) -- Averaged 28 mpg, 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Team of the Week

Alcorn State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Prairie View A&M University (90-78) and Florida A&M University (76-67)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Co-Team of the Week

Virginia Union University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Bowie State University (70- 48) and Bluefield State University (76-60)

Kentucky State University --Went 2-0 with wins over Miles College (85-76) and Central State University (80-68)