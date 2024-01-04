Howard's Seth Towns has been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Dec. 24-30 after scoring 18 points, pulling down 12 rebounds, dishing out two assists and recording three steals in the Bison's 71-66 victory at La Salle.

The double-double performance for Towns, a graduate student from Columbus, Ohio, snapped a three-game losing streak for Howard.

Earlier this season, the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game was released. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Seth Towns, Howard University (Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Power Forward) -- Averaged 35 mpg, 18 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Teams of the Week

Delaware State University -- Went 1-0 with a win over Mount St. Mary's University (77-73)

Howard University -- Went 1-0 with a win over La Salle University (71-66)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

No Player of the Week



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

No Team of the Week



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

No Player of the Week



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

No Team of the Week



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Kaleb Coleman, Fayetteville State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 33 mpg, 20 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Virginia State University -- Went 1-0 with a conference win against St. Augustine's University (78-63)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

Christian Brown, Tennessee State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 25 mpg, 15 points, and 2 rebounds



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 1-1 on the week with a loss to University of Tennessee at Martin (91-75) and a win against the University of Arkansas Little Rock (90-82)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

Kaleb Coleman, Fayetteville State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 33 mpg, 20 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block



HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Team of the Week

Virginia State University -- Went 1-0 with a conference home win against St. Augustine's University (78-63)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

Howard University -- Went 1-0 with a win over La Salle University (71-66)