Morgan State's Isaiah Burke was named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for leading the Bears to a 2-0 week from Jan. 8-14

Burke scored 30 points in a 90-85 home victory vs. South Carolina State and followed that with another 30-point outburst in a huge 83-66 road win vs. crosstown rival Coppin State. In those two games Burke averaged 3.5 assists per game and shot 48% from the floor, 55% on 3-pointers and 81% from the free-throw line.

Burke, a senior from Bowie, Maryland, is on the Curly Neal Point Guard Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held April 4 in Houston (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its fourth 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

Morgan State — Sits at the top of MEAC with 3-0 record and currently has a five-game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Isaiah Burke, Morgan State (Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard) — Averaged 37.5 mpg, 30 points, 3.5 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal, and shot 48 FG%, 55 3P%, and 81 FT% for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

Morgan State — Went 2-0 for the week with a home win against South Carolina State (90-85) and huge road win over cross-town rival Coppin State (83-66). The team is undefeated in MEAC league play with 3-0 record and currently has a five game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Brion Whitley, Southern (Purvis Short Small Forward) — Averaged 29 mpg, 19 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steal for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Teams of the Week

Southern — Went 2-0 for the week with home wins over Bethune-Cookman (102-75) and rivalry game against Grambling State University (81-73).

Alcorn State — Went 2-0 with a home win against Alabama State (92-76) and on the road overtime win versus Texas Southern (79-74).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

North Carolina A&T — Went 2-0 with a road win at Elon (80-70) and home win against Stony Brook University (61-59) for a two-game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union (Purvis Short Small Forward) — Averaged 28.5 mpg, 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Teams of the Week

Fayetteville State — Went 2-0 with a win on the road at Bowie State (61-49) and a home win against Johnson C. Smith (44-43). Leads the Southern Division with 5-2 record in CIAA league play.

Virginia Union — Went 2-0 for the week with a home win over St. Augustine University (84-61) and big road win against unbeaten CIAA leader Virginia State University (77-69) for a three game winning streak. Overall 14-4 record and 4-2 in CIAA Northern Division for second place.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Kong Kong, Kentucky State (Purvis Short Small Forwards) — Averaged 37 mpg, 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Teams of the Week

Clark Atlanta — Went 2-0 on the week with a road win over Allen University (67-61) and a home win against Edward Waters University (66-63).

Kentucky State — Went 2-0 with a win at home against Spring Hill College (80-70) and a road win over Central State University (75-71). Overall 9-3 record and 8-2 in SIAC league play in the West Division.







