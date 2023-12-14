Morgan State's Wynston Tabbs was named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Dec. 3-9 after averaging 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal for the week.

A redshirt senior guard from Suitland, Maryland, Tabbs scored a career-high 38 points in the Bears' 92-80 victory vs. UMBC. Tabbs scored 22 points in the first half and shot 13 of 21 from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Earlier in the week, Tabbs scored eight of his 12 points in the first half of Morgan State's 88-54 loss to Longwood.

Earlier this season, the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game was released. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Wynston Tabbs, Morgan State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 28.5 minutes, 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

Norfolk State University -- Went 1-0 with a big road win at Illinois State (64-58).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Brandon Davis, Southern University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 32.5 min, 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2 steals for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Southern University -- Went 2-0 with a a big win at SEC member Mississippi State and a home win over Southeastern Louisiana.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 37 min, 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Winston-Salem State University -- Picked up a road win at Bluefield State.

Fayetteville State University -- Secured a 76-71 win against Virginia State.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Players of the Week

Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta University (Alvin Attles Jr Point Guard) -- Averaged 36 mpg, 27 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals for the week.

Asanti Price, Benedict College (Robert Earl "Bob "Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 27 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Allen University -- Went 2-0 with wins vs Central State and Carolina Christian College.



