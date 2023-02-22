Norfolk State continued a strong run of recent success last week behind the play of forward Kris Bankston, who earned "Player of the Week" honors from HBCU All-Stars for his efficient offensive displays in a pair of wins over Delaware State and Morgan State. The sixth-year senior finished 9 of 11 from the floor in both games to lead the Spartans, who are one game out of first place in the MEAC standings.

Bankston, who is averaging 13.8 points per game for the season, poured in 22 against Delaware State and 23 against Morgan State and was also phenomenal defensively, blocking a combined 11 shots in those two contests in an impressive display of two-way versatility. His offensive output in the contests marked his highest scoring outputs of the season, while his six blocks against Morgan State constituted a new career-high.

The former Little Rock role player debuted for Norfolk State last season and immediately cracked the starting lineup. This season, he has taken his game to new heights this season as the second-leading scorer for a program coming off consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Bankston is second in the MEAC in blocks per game and third in rebounding.

With three games remaining for Norfolk State in the regular season, Bankston's strong recent play bodes well for the Spartans as they seek to enter the postseason with momentum with eyes on a potential return to the Big Dance.

Bankston is on the Anthony Mason Power Forward Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held April 2 in Houston (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Kris Bankston, Norfolk State University (Anthony Mason Power Forward) -- Averaged 29.5mpg, 22.5 points, 7 rebounds and 5.5 blocks and shot 81 FG% (18-22) and 90 FT% (9-10) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Teams of the Week

Howard University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a home win against University of Maryland Eastern Shore (78-69) and a road win at Coppin State University (80-70) for nine-game winning streak and sit one game out of first place in MEAC play.

Norfolk State University -- Went 2-0 for the week with home wins against Delaware State University (97-58) and Morgan State University (72-50) for a six-game winning streak and are one game out for first place in MEAC league play.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

John Walker III, Texas Southern University (Anthony Mason Power Forward) -- Averaged 34.5 mpg, 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1 steal, and shot 41 FG% (10-24), 43 3FG% (2-5), and 85 FT% (6-7) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Teams of the Week



Grambling State University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a home win over Prairie View University (68-64) and neutral court game against Southern University (69-64) in the NBA x HBCU Classic for a five game-winning Streak and are one game out of first place in the SWAC.

Alcorn State University -- Went 2-0 with road wins against Florida A&M University (67-64) and Jackson State University (76-74) for a six-game winning streak and first place in SWAC play.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

JR Clay, Tennessee State University (Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 36 mpg, 24.5 Points, 5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2 steals for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 1-1 for the week with home loss to Morehead State University (78-64) and a home win over SIU Edwardsville University (100-85).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union University (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 34.5 mpg, 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and shot 46 FG% (19-41), 77 FT% (7-9) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Teams of the Week

Fayetteville State University -- Went 2-0 with wins at Claflin University (71-67) and at home against St. Augustine University (54-41).

Virginia Union University -- Went 2-0 with a road win against Shaw University (60-53) and home win against Virginia State University (87-69).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Miles College -- Went 2-0 on the week with a road win over Oakwood University (54-51) and home win versus LeMoyne-Owen College (66-61).