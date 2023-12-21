North Carolina Central's Fred Cleveland Jr. was named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Dec. 10-16 after averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals for the week.

A senior from Chicago, Cleveland led the Eagles to a 102-50 victory vs. St. Andrews with a career-high 30 points as North Carolina Central coach LeVelle Moton won his 252nd game to set a school record.

Cleveland also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists in the Eagles' 67-62 road victory vs. North Carolina A&T.

Earlier this season, Cleveland was named to the Alvin Attles Jr. North Carolina A&T State University (CIAA) Point Guard Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

North Carolina Central University -- Went 2-0 with a road win at North Carolina A&T (67-62) and a win over St. Andrews (102- 50). Special note: Head coach LeVelle Moton achieved his 252nd win, passing Floyd Brown as the all-time winningest men's basketball coach at NCCU

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Fred Cleveland Jr., North Carolina Central University (Alvin Attles Jr Point Guard) -- Averaged 32.5 mpg, 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

North Carolina Central University -- Went 2-0 with a win at North Carolina A&T (62-67) and a win over St. Andrews (102- 50)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Jordan O'Neal, Jackson State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 33 mpg, 19 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Jackson State University -- Went 1-0 with a win against Howard University (81-74) at the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Players of the Week

Asanti Price, Benedict College (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 30 mpg, 15 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Benedict College -- Went 2-0 on the week with a win over Mars Hill University (90-75) and a win over Miles College (67-70). Special note: Ranked No. 12 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II poll

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 37 mpg, 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Teams of the Week

Winston-Salem State University -- Went 3-0 with a win over Clarion University (71-67), a win at Bowie State University (76-55) and Lincoln University (PA) (67-65)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

Tedrick Wilcox, Hampton University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 30 mpg, 13.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

North Carolina A&T State University -- Went 1-1 on the week with a loss to North Carolina Central (67-62) and a win over Texas Southern (85-79) in the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 36.5 min, 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1 steal for the week. Back-to-back honors for CIAA Offensive Player of the Week and HBCU All-Stars Player of the Week who recorded his third straight 20+ point game

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Team of the Week

Winston-Salem State University -- Went 3-0 with wins over Clarion University (71-67), Bowie State University (76-55), and Lincoln University (PA) (67-65). The Rams improved to 3-0 in the CIAA and are currently on a four-game winning streak