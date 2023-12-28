North Carolina Central's Ja'Darius Harris was named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Dec. 17-23 after scoring 21 points, pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out two assists in the Eagles' 79-70 victory vs. Longwood

A redshirt senior from Trenton, Tennessee, Harris' first-career double-double led the Eagles over the Lancers for their third consecutive nonconference victory, snapping Longwood's 12-game winning streak.

Earlier this season, Harris was named to the Alvin Attles Jr. North Carolina A&T State University (CIAA) Point Guard Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Ja'Darius Harris, North Carolina Central University (Alvin Attles Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 36 mpg, 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

North Carolina Central University -- Went 1-0, with an upset victory over Longwood University (79-70) breaking Longwood's 12-game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

PJ Henry, Texas Southern University (Alvin Attles Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 31.5 mpg, 19.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Teams of the Week

Texas Southern University -- Went 1-1 with a win over Howard University (79-78) and a loss to Rice University (82-56)

Jackson State University -- Went 1-1 with a win against North Carolina A&T University (68-60) and a loss to No. 15 Gonzaga 100-76

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Joel Webb, Bowie State University (Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Power Forward) -- Averaged 33 mpg, 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Lincoln University (PA) -- Went 1-0 with a conference win over Livingstone College (79-68). They are now in first place in the North Division.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Player of the Week

Christian Wells, LeMoyne-Owen College (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 24 mpg, 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists on the week

Keshawn Pegues, Morehouse College (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 30 mpg, 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 block

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Teams of the Week

Morehouse College -- Went 1-0 with a win over Lane College (71-67) and are tied for first place in the conference.

Savannah State University -- Went 1-0 with a win over Spring Hill College (71 -54) and are in second place in the conference.

HBCU All-Stars National Division II Spotlight Player of the Week

Joel Webb, Bowie State University (Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Power Forward) -- Averaged 33 mpg, 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals

HBCU All-Stars National Division I Spotlight Team of the Week

North Carolina Central University -- Went 1-0, with an upset victory over Longwood University (79-70) breaking Longwood's 12-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars National Division II Spotlight Team of the Week

Morehouse College -- Went 1-0 with a win over Lane College (71-67)



