Andre Nunley of Prairie View A&M was named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Nov. 12-18 after leading the Panthers to a 79-74 road victory vs. Abilene Christian.

A graduate student from Euless, Texas, Nunley scored 22 points and had six rebounds vs. the Wildcats. Nunley is scoring 7.7 points per game this season.

The Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game was released earlier this month. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its fourth 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

Prairie View A&M University — Went 1-0 on the road with a 79-74 victory at Abilene Christian University.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

Delaware State University — Went 1-1 for the week with a 78-67 loss to Delaware and a big 71-63 victory vs. Grambling State.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Andre Nunley, Prairie View A&M University (Alvin Attles Jr Point Guard) — Scored 22 points and had six rebounds in a 79-74 win over Abilene Christian University

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

Tedrick Wilcox, Hampton University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) — Averaged 15.0 points, and 2.0 rebounds in three games this week at Norfolk State University, Kent State University, and Florida Gulf Coast University.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University — Went 1-1 with a win vs. the University of Portland (75-65) and a loss at the University of Oregon (67-92) in the Emerald Coast Classic .

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Players of the Week

Asanti Price, Benedict College (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) — Averaged 27.5 mpg, 19.5 points and 6.0 rebounds for the week in Benedict College's wins over the University of Tampa (100-78) and Pain College (92-64).

Keshawn Pegues, Morehouse College (John Chaney Shooting Guard) — Averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in wins over Fayetteville State University (75-55) and Livingstone College (69-53).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Morehouse College — Went 2-0 with wins over Fayetteville State University (75-55) and Livingstone College (69-53).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) — Averaged 23.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in wins over University of Mount Olive (88-68) and Tuskegee University (65-59).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Teams of the Week

Winston-Salem State — Went 2-0 with wins over University of Mount Olive (88-68) and Tuskegee University (65-59).

St. Augustine's University — Now 2-0 with wins over Chowan (87-82 OT) and Belmont Abbey College (59-55).