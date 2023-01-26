Tennessee State's Jr. Clay has been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Jan. 15-21.

Clay scored 25.5 ppg in the Tigers' two games last week. After scoring 18 points in Tennessee State's 78-74 victory vs. Eastern Illinois, Clay scored 28 of his 33 points in the second half in the Tigers' 89-77 loss at Little Rock.Clay's 33 points are the third-most by an OVC player in a game this season

Clay, a 6-foot guard, scored his 2,000th career point vs. the Trojans, becoming the 20th player in Ohio Valley Conference history to score 2,000 points in a career.

A graduate student from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Clay is on the Curly Neal Point Guard Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held April 2 in Houston (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff -- Went 2-0 for the week with a road win over Bethune-Cookman University (77-71) and home win against SWAC leader Southern University (62-55). UAPB currently has a five-game winning streak.



Alcorn State University -- Went (2-0) with an overtime road win against Prairie View A&M University (77-68) and a home win vs. Florida A&M University (57-47). The Braves are on a five-game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Players of the Week

Brendan Medley-Bacon, North Carolina Central University (Caldwell Jones Center) -- Had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks in a home win against Delaware State University.



Kris Bankston, Norfolk State University (Anthony Mason Power Forward) -- Had 19 points, 13 rebounds and one assist in a 96-65 road win at Coppin State University.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

Howard University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a home win against Morehouse (89-65) and a huge win over Morgan State University (86-56) to snap its six game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Players of the Week

John Walker III, Texas Southern University (Anthony Mason Power Forward) -- Averaged 34 mpg, 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal for the week.



Shaun Doss Jr, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (Sam Jones Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 37mpg, 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1 steal for the week.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Teams of the Week

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff -- Went 2-0 for the week with a road win over Bethune-Cookman University (77-71) and home win against Southern University (62-55), giving it a five game winning streak.

Alcorn State University -- Went (2-0) with a road overtime win against Prairie View University (77-68) and a home win versus Florida A&M University (57-47), giving it a five game winning streak.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

Jr. Clay, Tennessee State University (Fred "Curley "Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 37.5 mpg, 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1 steal for the week. He has scored over two 2,000 points in his career.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

North Carolina A&T State University -- Went 2-1 with road wins at Hampton University (79-67) and The College of William & Mary (90-86).



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union University (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 33.5 mpg, 29.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists for the week.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Teams of the Week

Claflin University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a home win over Winston-Salem State University (69-58) and road win against St. Augustine University (56-51).



Virginia Union University -- Went 2-0 for the week with an overtime home win over Lincoln University PA (74-72) and road win against Bowie State University (86-60). VUU has a seven game winning streak.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Eleik Bowles, Savannah State University (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 35 mpg, 32.5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal for the week.



HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Savannah State University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a road win over Clark Atlanta University (62-55) and a home win against Edward Waters University (80-78). SSU has won eight out of their last 10 games.



