Southern's Brandon Davis has been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Feb. 4-10.

Davis, a senior from Laplace, Louisiana, averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in wins over Jackson State and Alabama A&M. Southern is on a six-game winning streak and Davis has scored at least 16 points in five of those contests.

Earlier this season, Davis was named to the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Seth Towns, Howard University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 29 mpg, 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

South Carolina State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Coppin State University (77-65) and Chicago State University (78-

55)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 29 mpg, 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Clark Atlanta University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Albany State University (73- 54) and Savannah State University (72-54); the team is on a 12-game winning streak tied for first place in the East Division

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 34.5 mpg, 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Virginia Union University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Lincoln University (PA) (78-64) and Bluefield State University (89- 77); the team is in second place in the Northern Division and one game behind the first-place team

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Co-Players of the Week

Kinyon Hodges, Tennessee State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 31mpg, 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 steals

Jason Jitoboh, Tennessee State University (Zelmo "Big Z" Beaty Centers) -- Averaged 28 mpg, 10.5points, 5.5rebounds,1.5 steals, and 3.5 Blocks

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Lindenwood University (65-55) and Southeast Missouri State

University (77-74)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Team of the Week

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Team of the Week

