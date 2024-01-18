Tennessee State's Christian Brown has been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Jan. 7-13, 2024.

Brown, a graduate student from Hopkins, South Carolina, had 22 points and six rebounds in the Tigers' 75-60 home victory vs. Lindenwood.

Earlier this season, the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game was released. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Seth Towns, Howard University (Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Power Forward) -- Averaged 36.5 mpg, 14.5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 0.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Teams of the Week

Howard University -- Went 2-0 with a road win at South Carolina State University (82-78) and a home win over Maryland Eastern Shore University (72-61)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Jordan O'Neal, Jackson State University (Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Power Forward) -- Averaged 33 mpg,14 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 4 blocks and 0.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Team of the Week

Southern University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Prairie View A&M University (79-58) and Florida A&M University (74-65)

Jackson State University -- Went 2-0 with wins on the road over Alabama State University (73-63) and Alabama A&M University (75-67)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 28 mpg, 32 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Clark Atlanta University -- Went 1-0 with an overtime win against Benedict College (88-84)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

No Player of the Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Johnson C. Smith University -- Went 2-0 with a win over Elizabeth City State University (88-80) and a home win over Winston-Salem State University (79-70)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 1-0 with a win over Lindenwood University (75-60)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Player of the Week

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Team of the Week

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Team of the Week

