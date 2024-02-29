Grambling's Tra'Michael Moton and Tennessee State's Jason Jitoboh have been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Co-Players of the Week for Feb. 18-24.

Jitoboh, a senior from Nigeria, recorded 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks in a 78-73 win over Eastern Illinois. Moton, a senior from Shreveport, Louisiana, scored 20 points in a 83-74 win over Prairie View A&M.

Earlier this season, Moton and Jitoboh were named to the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Raquan Brown, South Carolina State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 26.5 mpg, 13.5 points, 2.5rebounds, and 1 assist

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC co-Teams of the Week

South Carolina State University -- Went 2-0 with a win over Howard University (75-68) and a win over Delaware State University (69-62)

Norfolk State University -- Went 2-0 with a win against North Carolina Central University (80-74) and a win against

Coppin State University (68-66)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Players of the Week

Tra'Michael Moton, Grambling State University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 30.5 mpg, 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals

Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State University (Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Power Forward) -- Averaged 30.5 mpg, 18.5 points, 9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Grambling State University Went 2-0 with wins against Prairie View A&M University (83-74) and Southern University

(63-57); first place in the SWAC Conference; the team is on a three-game winning streak

Alcorn State University -- Went 2-0 with wins against Florida A&M University (68-79) and Jackson State University

(87-73); currently on a five-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC co-Players of the Week

Mykayle Carter, Miles College (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 34 mpg, 12.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists, and 0.5 Steals

Malachi McCoy, Benedict College (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 28mpg, 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1 assist, and .5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Miles College -- Went 2-0 with a win over Allen University (72-64 OT) and a win over LeMoyne-Owen College (74-70); first place in the West Division and on an eight-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 32mpg, 17 points, 10 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Winston-Salem State University -- Went 2-0 wins over Shaw University (85-69) and a road win at Livingstone College (77-57) Streak W5 Home record 9-1 and overall 19-8

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Co-Players of the Week

Jason Jitoboh, Tennessee State University (Zelmo "Big Z" Beaty Centers) -- Averaged 26 mpg, 10 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Eastern Illinois University (78-73) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (76-71)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 32mpg, 17 points, 10 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I co-Teams of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Eastern Illinois University (78-73) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (76-71)

Norfolk State University -- Went 2-0 with a win against North Carolina Central University (80-74) and a win against Coppin State University 68-66).

Grambling State University -- Went 2-0 with wins against Prairie View A&M University (83-74) and Southern University

(63-57); first place in the SWAC Conference; the team is on a three-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II co-Teams of the Week

Winston-Salem State University -- Went 2-0 wins over Shaw University (85-69) and a road win at Livingstone College (77-57) Streak W5 Home record 9-1 and overall, 19-8

Miles College -- Went 2-0 with a win over Allen University (72-64 OT) and a win over LeMoyne-Owen

College (74-70); first place in the West Division and on an eight-game winning streak