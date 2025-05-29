A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Henderson State basketball player Jamarion Brown, according to the Camp County Sheriff's Office. Brown, 23, was shot in the head Friday at a pool party in east Texas and died at a nearby hospital. The suspect, Onterrian Jamour Newton, remains in the Camp County Jail, with bond yet to be set.

Law enforcement officers responded to multiple emergency calls of a shooting at a pool party in east Camp County, according to KLTV. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Brown critically wounded. Although a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene, Brown's condition initially prevented immediate air transport. He was first taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a different hospital in Tyler, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two other individuals sustained gunshot wounds — one to the leg and the other to the hip — but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Additional charges are pending in relation to those individuals.

"It is with deep sadness that Henderson State Athletics mourns the death of junior men's basketball student-athlete Jamarion Brown," the university said in a statement. "'Jo' spent just one season in Arkadelphia, but his impact on our campus was profound."

Brown appeared in 30 games and made 19 starts during the 2024-25 NCAA Division II season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Brown previously played at Southwestern Christian College in Terrell, Texas.

"No words can express our sadness for Jamarion's family, friends, and teammates," Henderson State basketball coach Jimmy Elgas said. "Jo's impact was felt not only on the basketball court, but throughout the fabric of Henderson State University, and we all grieve together. His loss leaves a tremendous void on our campus, but Jo will be remembered and honored in our hearts forever."