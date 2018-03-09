Here we go again: Duke and North Carolina will meet for 2nd straight year in ACC semifinals

The biggest rivalry in college basketball deserves three meetings in a season.

For the second straight year, we're getting it.

Duke and North Carolina moved on in their ACC quarterfinal games Thursday evening at the Barclays Center. Once again, we've got an inviting rubber match with major implications atop the NCAA Tournament bracket. Keep in mind that the selection committee is right over the Brooklyn Bridge, sequestered in the Marriott Times Square.

Think they'll have this one on the big screen Friday?

Here's what's wild: What Duke and UNC have set up is a mirror flip on what happened in last year's tournament. The committee, and the country, could have some déjà vu around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

In 2017, Duke came back from a 12-point gap vs. Louisville in the quarterfinal to make it to Friday against the Tar Heels after UNC won earlier in the evening. On Thursday, UNC pulled off a 17-point win over Miami (82-65) despite opening up the game down 14-0. I don't have the stats for the success rate of a team that fails to score the first 14 points of a game but I imagine it's in the single digits, percentage-wise.

Before UNC won a physical affair against the Hurricanes, Duke tossed off Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish's Big Dance chances. The Blue Devils won by 18. They're the No. 2 seed. UNC is the 6.

Last season, UNC was the team chasing a No. 1 seed. This year, it's Duke vying for the top line (UNC is still pushing to land as a No. 2, and would in theory be in discussion for a No. 1 if it beat both Duke and Virginia on consecutive days to close out the ACC season. But let's go one step at a time.)

Wait, there's more. UNC won on its home floor on Feb. 8. Duke returned serve all of five days ago. Same thing as 2017, with each team holding court in its home arena.

Once again, it's the best-case scenario for the ACC tournament in Brooklyn. Duke-UNC is never not worth the watch. Star power and coaching legends. How will UNC stop Marvin Bagley III, who went for 33 and 17 against Notre Dame? Can it? Does UNC need Joel Berry, Cam Johnson, Luke Maye and Theo Pinson all to score 14 points or more?

It's what happened when UNC held on for an 82-78 win a month ago to the day.

Now, a coda a year in the making. Duke won last year's semifinal 93-83 -- then went on to win the ACC tournament title. Will Friday's winner go on to repeat the feat? Even if not, this is going to be a treat. Duke and UNC have met 21 times in the ACC tournament before, but this is just the third postseason meeting in the past two seasons between these two bluebloods.

It should be great, and it could alter the NCAA Tournament bracket. What more could you ask for in a league semifinal?