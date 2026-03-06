The top-seeded High Point Panthers debut in the 2026 Big South Tournament on Friday as they take on the No. 9 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in the quarterfinals. High Point went 27-4 and 15-1 in the Big South. Gardner-Webb was just 4-28 overall (1-15 Big South), but did spring an upset over SC Upstate in the first round of this tournament despite being an 11.5-point underdog in that matchup. High Point won both matchups in the regular season, but the teams split those games against the spread.

Tipoff from the Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tenn., is set for noon ET. The Panthers are 25.5-point favorites in the latest High Point vs. Gardner-Webb odds, while the over/under is 158.5. Before making any Gardner-Webb vs. High Point picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb spread: High Point -25.5 High Point vs. Gardner-Webb over/under: 158.5 points High Point vs. Gardner-Webb money line: High Point -14286, G-W +3250 High Point vs. Gardner-Webb picks: See picks at SportsLine High Point vs. Gardner-Webb streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top High Point vs. Gardner-Webb predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (158.5 points). Gardner-Webb has one of the worst offenses in the nation, averaging 68.4 points per game, which ranks 334th. High Point certainly has the firepower to run up the score, but with more important matchups looming in the coming days, the Panthers might be content to keep their foot off the gas if they get a comfortable lead in this one.

The model projects 158 combined points, making the Under the value side in this quarterfinal matchup.

How to make Gardner-Webb vs. High Point picks

