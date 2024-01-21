Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between High Point and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 47-38 lead against Charleston Southern.

High Point entered the match having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Charleston Southern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Charleston Southern 6-11, High Point 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for High Point. The High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. High Point will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Even though Presbyterian scored an imposing 83 points on Wednesday, High Point still came out on top. The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 86-83 victory over the Blue Hose.

Charleston Southern fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 77-70 win over the Spartans on Saturday.

The Panthers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given High Point's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

High Point couldn't quite finish off Charleston Southern in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 and fell 72-70. Will High Point have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

High Point is a big 18-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 7 out of their last 10 games against High Point.