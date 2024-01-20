Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Charleston Southern 6-11, High Point 15-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Qubein Center. High Point will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Even though Presbyterian scored an imposing 83 points on Wednesday, High Point still came out on top. The Panthers skirted past the Blue Hose 86-83.

Charleston Southern has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 77-70 on Saturday.

The Panthers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given High Point's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

High Point couldn't quite finish off Charleston Southern in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 and fell 72-70. Will High Point have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 7 out of their last 10 games against High Point.