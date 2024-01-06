Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-10, High Point 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the High Point Panthers and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Qubein Center. The timing is sure in High Point's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Gardner-Webb has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact High Point proved on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 85-71 victory over the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Rams on Saturday and fell 87-73.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ademide Badmus, who scored 12 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Gardner-Webb was Julien Soumaoro's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: High Point just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Gardner-Webb, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their shots per game this season. Given High Point's sizeable advantage in that area, Gardner-Webb will need to find a way to close that gap.

High Point took a serious blow against Gardner-Webb in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 86-58. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point High Point was down 46-26.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against High Point.