Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-10, High Point 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the High Point Panthers and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Qubein Center. The timing is sure in High Point's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Gardner-Webb has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact High Point proved on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 85-71 victory over the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Rams on Saturday and fell 87-73.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ademide Badmus, who scored 12 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Gardner-Webb was Julien Soumaoro's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: High Point just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Gardner-Webb, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their shots per game this season. Given High Point's sizeable advantage in that area, Gardner-Webb will need to find a way to close that gap.

High Point took a serious blow against Gardner-Webb in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 86-58. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point High Point was down 46-26.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against High Point.

  • Jan 28, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 86 vs. High Point 58
  • Dec 31, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. High Point 73
  • Feb 02, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. High Point 57
  • Jan 30, 2021 - High Point 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
  • Jan 29, 2021 - High Point 59 vs. Gardner-Webb 55
  • Feb 10, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 86 vs. High Point 55
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. High Point 76
  • Mar 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 75 vs. High Point 69
  • Feb 23, 2019 - High Point 87 vs. Gardner-Webb 79
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. High Point 67