1st Quarter Report

High Point needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 41-32 lead against Iona.

If High Point keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-2 in no time. On the other hand, Iona will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Iona 1-1, High Point 1-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The High Point Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Iona Gaels at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 20th at Hertz Arena. High Point might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Tuesday.

We saw a pretty high 169.5-over/under line set for High Point's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell just short of the Royals by a score of 74-72.

Meanwhile, the Gaels earned a 88-81 win over the Pioneers last Friday. With that victory, Iona brought their scoring average up to 78.5 points per game.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Gaels, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

While only Iona took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Monday, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-12 record against the spread.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as High Point and Iona are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.7 points per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Iona is a 4.5-point favorite against High Point, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.