Iona Gaels @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Iona 1-1, High Point 1-2

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

What to Know

The High Point Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Iona Gaels at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 20th at Hertz Arena. High Point might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Tuesday.

We saw a pretty high 169.5-over/under line set for High Point's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell just short of the Royals by a score of 74-72.

Meanwhile, the Gaels earned a 88-81 win over the Pioneers on Friday. With that victory, Iona brought their scoring average up to 78.5 points per game.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Gaels, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.7 points per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.