Halftime Report

High Point and the Lancers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. High Point has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lancers 50-31. This match looks nothing like the tight 70-67 margin from High Point's win over the Lancers in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2023.

High Point entered the game having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Longwood step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Longwood 14-8, High Point 18-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

High Point is 0-10 against the Lancers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. The timing is sure in High Point's favor as the squad sits on 13 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Lancers have not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Even though High Point has not done well against the Eagles recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Panthers skirted past the Eagles 83-81.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Longwood last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Bulldogs. Longwood found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The Panthers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 16 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-4 record this season. As for the Lancers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

High Point is a solid 6-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Longwood has won all of the games they've played against High Point in the last 5 years.