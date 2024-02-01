Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Longwood 14-8, High Point 18-4

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

What to Know

Longwood has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Longwood Lancers and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Qubein Center.

The point spread may have favored Longwood last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Bulldogs. Longwood found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, High Point had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.1 points), and they went ahead and made it ten on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Eagles out 83-81.

The Lancers have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-8 record this season. As for the Panthers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Longwood skirted past High Point 70-67 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Longwood have another victory up their sleeve, or will High Point turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won all of the games they've played against High Point in the last 5 years.