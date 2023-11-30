Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between High Point and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Morgan State 39-25.

If High Point keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, Morgan State will have to make due with a 2-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Morgan State 2-6, High Point 4-3

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will be playing at home against the Morgan State Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Qubein Center. Morgan State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on High Point, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, a fact High Point proved on Sunday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 122-73 win over the Trojans.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 67-58 to the Tigers. Having soared to a lofty 83 points in the game before, Morgan State's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The Panthers now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Bears, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-6.

Looking ahead, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

High Point is a big 12.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 12-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

High Point has won both of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last 8 years.