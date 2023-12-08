Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-7, High Point 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

High Point will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. North Carolina A&T is crawling into this matchup hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while High Point will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

High Point has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 26 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 97-71 win over the Catamounts. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.8% better than the opposition, as High Point's was.

Meanwhile, the Aggies ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs on Saturday and lost 85-68.

The Panthers have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 7-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 100.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-7.

As mentioned, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

High Point is a big 21.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

High Point has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last year.