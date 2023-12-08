Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-7, High Point 7-3

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will be playing in front of their home fans against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Qubein Center. North Carolina A&T is crawling into this match hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while High Point will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

High Point has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 26 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Catamounts at home to the tune of 97-71. The oddsmakers were on High Point's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.7% worse than the opposition, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way on Saturday. They lost to the Bulldogs at home by a decisive 85-68 margin.

The Panthers pushed their record up to 7-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 100.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

High Point took their win against North Carolina A&T in their previous matchup back in February of 2022 by a conclusive 78-58. Will High Point repeat their success, or does North Carolina A&T have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

High Point has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last year.