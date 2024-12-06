Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: North Texas 6-2, High Point 8-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

High Point will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the North Texas Mean Green at 8:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

The experts predicted High Point would be headed in after a victory, but UNCG made sure that didn't happen. High Point took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNCG. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 139.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, North Texas unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell to Utah State 61-57.

High Point's loss dropped their record down to 8-2. As for North Texas, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-2.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: High Point has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for North Texas, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their field goals this season. Given High Point's sizable advantage in that area, North Texas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

North Texas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against High Point, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

