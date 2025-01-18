Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Presbyterian 8-11, High Point 15-5

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

High Point is 8-2 against Presbyterian since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

High Point will head into Thursday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Thursday after a huge 41-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Longwood by a score of 82-80. The contest was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but the Panthers couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 96-87 to UNC-Ash. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

High Point's loss dropped their record down to 15-5. As for Presbyterian, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

High Point is a big 13-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

High Point has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.