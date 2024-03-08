Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Radford 15-16, High Point 24-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the Radford Highlanders are set to clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Qubein Center in a Big South postseason contest.

High Point unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Lancers by a score of 74-72. High Point didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Radford had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 67-60 on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Radford did.

Among those leading the charge was Justin Archer, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. Less helpful for Radford was Bryan Antoine's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 24-7. As for the Highlanders, the victory got them back to even at 16-16.

Looking forward, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Everything went High Point's way against Radford in their previous matchup back in February as High Point made off with a 99-74 win. With High Point ahead 52-33 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

High Point is a big 11.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Radford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.