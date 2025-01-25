Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Winthrop 13-8, High Point 17-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Winthrop Eagles and the High Point Panthers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Winthrop is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 165.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against UNC-Ash. Winthrop fell 93-84 to UNC-Ash. on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, High Point earned an 86-77 win over SC Upstate on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Panthers.

High Point was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They are a perfect 3-0 when they've passed the ball that well.

Winthrop's loss dropped their record down to 13-8. As for High Point, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Winthrop just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Winthrop came up short against High Point in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 100-96. Can Winthrop avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.