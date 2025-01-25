Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Winthrop 13-8, High Point 17-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the High Point Panthers and the Winthrop Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. The timing is sure in the Panthers' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Eagles have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

High Point is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against SC Upstate. High Point came out on top against SC Upstate by a score of 86-77 on Wednesday.

High Point was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They are a perfect 3-0 when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, Winthrop pushed their score all the way to 84 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 93-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNC-Ash.

High Point has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season. As for Winthrop, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-8.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: High Point has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

High Point is a big 9.5-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.