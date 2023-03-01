Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ High Point

Regular Season Records: Charleston Southern 9-20; High Point 14-16

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Panthers and Charleston Southern are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. Charleston Southern will be strutting in after a win while High Point will be stumbling in from a loss.

High Point was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-78 to the Winthrop Eagles.

Meanwhile, everything went Charleston Southern's way against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday as they made off with an 85-59 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, High Point is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.3 on average. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

High Point and Charleston Southern both have seven wins in their last 14 games.