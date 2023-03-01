Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ High Point
Regular Season Records: Charleston Southern 9-20; High Point 14-16
What to Know
The High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Panthers and Charleston Southern are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. Charleston Southern will be strutting in after a victory while High Point will be stumbling in from a loss.
High Point was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-78 to the Winthrop Eagles.
Meanwhile, Charleston Southern took their matchup against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday by a conclusive 85-59 score.
Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
High Point and Charleston Southern both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - High Point 81 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Jan 11, 2023 - Charleston Southern 106 vs. High Point 69
- Jan 19, 2022 - Charleston Southern 70 vs. High Point 66
- Feb 12, 2021 - Charleston Southern 69 vs. High Point 68
- Feb 11, 2021 - High Point 77 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - Charleston Southern 66 vs. High Point 63
- Jan 18, 2020 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. High Point 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - High Point 51 vs. Charleston Southern 50
- Feb 01, 2018 - Charleston Southern 83 vs. High Point 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - High Point 80 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Feb 18, 2017 - Charleston Southern 76 vs. High Point 75
- Jan 26, 2017 - High Point 72 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - High Point 72 vs. Charleston Southern 50
- Jan 02, 2016 - High Point 78 vs. Charleston Southern 73