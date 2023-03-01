Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ High Point

Regular Season Records: Charleston Southern 9-20; High Point 14-16

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Panthers and Charleston Southern are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. Charleston Southern will be strutting in after a victory while High Point will be stumbling in from a loss.

High Point was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-78 to the Winthrop Eagles.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern took their matchup against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday by a conclusive 85-59 score.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point and Charleston Southern both have seven wins in their last 14 games.