Who's Playing

Elon @ High Point

Current Records: Elon 1-6; High Point 5-1

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

The Panthers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They snuck past the Tennessee State Tigers with a 77-72 win last week.

Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the Radford Highlanders on Sunday was not particularly close, with Elon falling 69-53.

High Point's victory brought them up to 5-1 while Elon's loss pulled them down to 1-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: High Point ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.5 on average. Less enviably, the Phoenix have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point and Elon both have one win in their last three games.