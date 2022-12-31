Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ High Point
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 6-7; High Point 8-5
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. Gardner-Webb should still be riding high after a big win, while High Point will be looking to right the ship.
Gardner-Webb ended the year with a bang, routing the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 83-63 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, High Point's 2022 ended with an 87-73 defeat against the Longwood Lancers on Thursday.
Gardner-Webb's victory brought them up to 6-7 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 8-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, High Point is third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 15 games against High Point.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. High Point 57
- Jan 30, 2021 - High Point 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 29, 2021 - High Point 59 vs. Gardner-Webb 55
- Feb 10, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 86 vs. High Point 55
- Jan 23, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. High Point 76
- Mar 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 75 vs. High Point 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - High Point 87 vs. Gardner-Webb 79
- Jan 30, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. High Point 67
- Feb 18, 2018 - High Point 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 65
- Jan 09, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 62 vs. High Point 45
- Mar 02, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 91 vs. High Point 55
- Feb 25, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. High Point 86
- Dec 29, 2016 - High Point 71 vs. Gardner-Webb 64
- Feb 03, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. High Point 74
- Dec 05, 2015 - High Point 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 64