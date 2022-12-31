Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ High Point

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 6-7; High Point 8-5

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. Gardner-Webb should still be riding high after a big win, while High Point will be looking to right the ship.

Gardner-Webb ended the year with a bang, routing the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 83-63 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, High Point's 2022 ended with an 87-73 defeat against the Longwood Lancers on Thursday.

Gardner-Webb's victory brought them up to 6-7 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 8-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, High Point is third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 15 games against High Point.