Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ High Point
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 6-7; High Point 8-5
What to Know
The High Point Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. High Point and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Qubein Center. Gardner-Webb will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
High Point's 2022 ended with an 87-73 loss against the Longwood Lancers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb ended the year with a bang, routing the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 83-63 on Thursday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, High Point is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Panthers are now 8-5 while the Bulldogs sit at 6-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: High Point is stumbling into the matchup with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.7 on average. Gardner-Webb's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them 20th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 15 games against High Point.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. High Point 57
- Jan 30, 2021 - High Point 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 29, 2021 - High Point 59 vs. Gardner-Webb 55
- Feb 10, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 86 vs. High Point 55
- Jan 23, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. High Point 76
- Mar 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 75 vs. High Point 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - High Point 87 vs. Gardner-Webb 79
- Jan 30, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. High Point 67
- Feb 18, 2018 - High Point 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 65
- Jan 09, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 62 vs. High Point 45
- Mar 02, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 91 vs. High Point 55
- Feb 25, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. High Point 86
- Dec 29, 2016 - High Point 71 vs. Gardner-Webb 64
- Feb 03, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. High Point 74
- Dec 05, 2015 - High Point 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 64