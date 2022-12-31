Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ High Point

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 6-7; High Point 8-5

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. High Point and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Qubein Center. Gardner-Webb will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

High Point's 2022 ended with an 87-73 loss against the Longwood Lancers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb ended the year with a bang, routing the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 83-63 on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, High Point is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Panthers are now 8-5 while the Bulldogs sit at 6-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: High Point is stumbling into the matchup with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.7 on average. Gardner-Webb's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them 20th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 15 games against High Point.