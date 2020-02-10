High Point vs. Gardner-Webb odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Big South battle as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb is 9-14 overall and 3-5 at home, while High Point is 7-17 overall and 3-9 on the road. Gardner-Webb enters Monday's matchup having lost three of its last five games. High Point, meanwhile, has won two of its last three. The Bulldogs are favored by 10.5-points in the latest Gardner-Webb vs. High Point odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any High Point vs. Gardner-Webb picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point spread: Gardner-Webb -10.5

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point over-under: 136 points

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point money line: Gardner-Webb -631, High Point +448

What you need to know about Gardner-Webb

The Bulldogs simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on the road 88-57. That 31-point margin sets a new team best for Gardner-Webb on the season. The Bulldogs had five players score double-digit points against the Spartans, led by guard Jaheam Cornwall, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists. For the season, Cornwall is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

In addition, Gardner-Webb has won 14 of its last 19 games when playing as the favorite. Plus, the Bulldogs knocked off the Panthers in the first meeting between the teams this season, securing a 79-76 victory on the road.

What you need to know about High Point

High Point saw its two game winning streak snapped on Saturday when the Panthers suffered an 11-point defeat against the Radford Highlanders. Despite their most recent setback, the Panthers will enter Monday's matchup knowing they have what it takes to compete on the road. In fact, High Point has covered the spread in four of its last five games on the road. In addition, Gardner-Webb is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six home games.

Offensively, the Panthers are led by guard John-Michael Wright, who's averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. In his first meeting against Gardner-Webb earlier this season, Wright exploded for 31 points, six rebounds and three assists.

