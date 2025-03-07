The top-seeded High Point Panthers (26-5) and the 8-seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (11-19) link up in the quarterfinal round of the 2025 Big South tournament on Friday. The Panthers are red-hot, as they've won 11 straight games. On Feb. 26, High Point dominated South Carolina Upstate en route to an 88-66 win. Meanwhile, the Runnin' Bulldogs ended their four-game skid in the first round of the Big South tournament when they beat South Carolina Upstate 83-63 on Wednesday.

Tipoff from Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tenn., is at noon ET. The latest Gardner-Webb vs. High Point odds via SportsLine consensus list the Panthers as 13.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any High Point vs. Gardner-Webb picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on High Point vs. Gardner-Webb and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Gardner-Webb vs. High Point:

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb spread: Panthers -13.5

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb over/under: 155.5 points

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb money line: Panthers -1099, Runnin' Bulldogs +691

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb streaming: FuboTV

Why High Point can cover

Senior guard Kezza Giffa is a solid shot creator for the Panthers. Giffa leads the team in points (14.6) with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He's scored 16-plus points in six of the last seven games. In the Feb. 22 win over Gardner-Webb, Giffa totaled 23 points and six assists.

Junior forward Kimani Hamilton has been another effective scorer in the frontcourt with the ability to be disruptive defensively. The Mississippi native logs 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's finished with 15-plus points in three straight games. In his last outing, Hamilton had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Why Gardner-Webb can cover

Sophomore guard Darryl Simmons II is an agile and shifty ball-handler. He leads the team in points (17.4) with 3.1 rebounds and two assists per game. The Michigan native has scored 20-plus points in 10 games this season. On Feb. 22 versus High Point, Simmons II racked up 21 points, two rebounds and made three 3-pointers.

Senior guard Anthony Selden is a downhill scorer with the strength to finish around the rim. He logs 14.4 points and four rebounds per game. The Massachusetts native has compiled more than 17 points in four of the last six games. In his last game, Seldon finished with 18 points and six boards.

How to make High Point vs. Gardner-Webb picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 155 points.

