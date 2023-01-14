Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ High Point
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-13; High Point 8-9
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose are 3-9 against the High Point Panthers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Blue Hose and High Point will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Presbyterian was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.
Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 106-69 bruising that the Panthers suffered against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday.
Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The losses put Presbyterian at 5-13 and High Point at 8-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Hose have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 18th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
High Point have won nine out of their last 12 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 09, 2022 - High Point 79 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 25, 2021 - Presbyterian 71 vs. High Point 56
- Jan 24, 2021 - High Point 81 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - High Point 82 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Presbyterian 77 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - High Point 74 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - Presbyterian 69 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 15, 2018 - High Point 73 vs. Presbyterian 49
- Feb 09, 2017 - High Point 68 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - High Point 77 vs. Presbyterian 44
- Feb 27, 2016 - High Point 80 vs. Presbyterian 60
- Jan 09, 2016 - High Point 82 vs. Presbyterian 66