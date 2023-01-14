Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ High Point

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-13; High Point 8-9

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are 3-9 against the High Point Panthers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Blue Hose and High Point will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Presbyterian was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 106-69 bruising that the Panthers suffered against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Presbyterian at 5-13 and High Point at 8-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Hose have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 18th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

High Point have won nine out of their last 12 games against Presbyterian.