The No. 1 seed High Point Panthers (27-8) will face the No. 3 seed Seattle Redhawks (22-14) in the 2024 College Basketball Invitational Championship game on Wednesday. High Point missed the NCAA Tournament when it lost to Longwood in the Big South Tournament semifinals, but it has kept its season alive with wins over No. 9 seed Cleveland State and No. 4 seed Arkansas State this week. Seattle lost to Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament semifinals before stringing three wins together to advance to the CBI title game. This is the first all-time meeting between these schools.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Redhawks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest High Point vs. Seattle odds, while the over/under is 151 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and it called 13 Sweet 16 teams this year.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

High Point vs. Seattle spread: Seattle -1.5

High Point vs. Seattle over/under: 151 points

High Point vs. Seattle money line: High Point +100, Seattle -120

Why High Point can cover

High Point was expected to make the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big South regular-season title outright, finishing ahead of UNC Asheville and Gardner-Webb. The Panthers were upset by Longwood in the conference tournament, but they have put that loss behind them this week. They cruised to a 93-74 win over Cleveland State on Monday, easily covering the 4-point spread.

Sophomore guard Abdoulaye Thiam had 27 points and five rebounds, while junior guard Kezza Giffa added 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting. Giffa had a team-high 22 points in an 81-80 win over Arkansas State in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Panthers are 7-0-1 against the spread in their last eight games as underdogs, and they are 16-4 straight up in their last 20 games overall.

Why Seattle can cover

Seattle closed the regular season on a three-game losing streak, and it had its NCAA Tournament hopes dashed in a loss to top seed Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament semifinals. The Redhawks have been dominant so far in this event, winning all three of their games by at least 13 points. They advanced to the championship with a 75-58 win over No. 7 seed Fairfield on Tuesday, covering the spread as 7-point favorites.

Senior guard Cameron Tyson and sophomore guard John Christofilis each scored 21 points, as Tyson shot 8 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson leads Seattle with 17.5 points per game, while senior guard Alex Schumacher is adding 13.3 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Redhawks have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

How to make High Point vs. Seattle picks

The model has simulated Seattle vs. High Point 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

