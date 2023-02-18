Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ High Point
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-13; High Point 12-15
What to Know
The High Point Panthers and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Qubein Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate snuck past Longwood with a 72-67 victory.
Barring any buzzer beaters, High Point is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, High Point lost to the Spartans on the road by a decisive 76-57 margin. Maybe the Panthers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
High Point have won five out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Jan 07, 2023 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. High Point 57
- Jan 12, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 66 vs. High Point 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - High Point 65 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
- Dec 31, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. High Point 51
- Dec 30, 2020 - High Point 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 69 vs. High Point 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54
- Jan 20, 2020 - High Point 70 vs. South Carolina Upstate 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - High Point 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54