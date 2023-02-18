Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ High Point

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-13; High Point 12-15

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Qubein Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate snuck past Longwood with a 72-67 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, High Point is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, High Point lost to the Spartans on the road by a decisive 76-57 margin. Maybe the Panthers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

High Point have won five out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.