The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs host the High Point Panthers in an interesting Big South Conference matchup on Friday. Both teams enter the contest with a 1-2 record. The Bulldogs enter Friday's matchup averaging 75.3 points per game this season. High Point, meanwhile, has scored 75 or more points in each of its last two outings.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144 in the latest High Point vs. UNC-Asheville odds.

UNC-Asheville vs. High Point spread: UNC-Asheville -4

UNC-Asheville vs. High Point over-under: 144 points

UNC-Asheville vs. High Point money line: UNC-Asheville -170, High Point +145



What you need to know about UNC-Asheville

The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant 77-56 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday. UNC-Asheville was led by guard Tajion Jones, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and one assist. Jones enters Friday's matchup averaging 20.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. Jones is knocking down 48.8 percent of his shots from the field and 42.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs have also fared well against the spread when playing on their home court. In fact, UNC-Asheville is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games. In addition, the Bulldogs are 7-1 in their last eight games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about High Point

High Point secured its first victory over the season on Saturday, knocking off North Florida 85-74. John-Michael Wright paced the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. Also leading the charge for High Point was forward Lydell Elmore, who recorded 21 points, six rebounds and one assist.

High Point will enter Friday's contest against UNC-Asheville confident it can pull off the upset. That's because the Panthers have won four of their last six meetings against the Bulldogs. However, the Panthers have struggled mightily on the road, losing each of their last seven road games dating back to last season.

