High Point vs. USC Upstate odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from advanced model

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will take on the High Point Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate is 7-11 overall and 5-2 at home, while High Point is 4-14 overall and 1-9 on the road. The Panthers are 4-15 against the spread in their last 19 games. The Spartans, meanwhile, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games at home. The Spartans are favored by 6.5-points in the latest South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point odds, while the Over-Under is set at 138.5.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

The model has simulated South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point 10,000 times and is leaning Under.

The Spartans suffered a setback on Saturday against Gardner-Webb, falling 83-67. Despite losing three of its last five games, South Carolina Upstate has covered the spread in seven of its last nine outings. Plus, High Point is just 1-9 in its last 10 games on the road.

Meanwhile, High Point lost to Charleston Southern by a decisive 79-60 margin in its last outing. The Panthers have now lost five of their last six games. However, South Carolina Upstate is just 1-11 in its last 12 games against opponents in the Big South conference.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head before locking in your picks: South Carolina Upstate is allowing its opponents to knock down 46.1 percent of their field goals, which ranks 312th in the nation. But High Point is even worse: the Panthers have been allowing their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.70, which places them 337th in college basketball.

The model predicts which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations.