Who's Playing

Wofford @ High Point

Current Records: Wofford 1-0; High Point 1-0

What to Know

The High Point Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Wofford Terriers at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Qubein Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Panthers took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 111-71 victory over the Pfeiffer Falcons.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Wofford at home against the Bob Jones University Bruins on Monday as the team secured a 120-48 win.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: High Point comes into the game boasting the seventh most steals per game in college basketball at 6.5. But Wofford ranks first in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wofford have won all of the games they've played against High Point in the last eight years.