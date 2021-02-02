AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) was the biggest mover in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings after notching a pair of wins over top five teams at the Montverde Academy Invitational. The Dragons climbed eight spots to No. 2 after blowing past then-No. 5 Oak Hill Academy 78-51 and then-No. 2 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) 50-47.

A 76-65 overtime loss to No. 1 Montverde Academy also didn't hurt AZ Compass Prep's resume. Creighton pledge Ty Washington continued to impress during his senior campaign, averaging just over 18 points and five assists per contest during the team's three games in Florida.

Milton (Ga.) is another team on the rise after a 90-87 win over defending state champion Wheeler. Ohio State pledge Bruce Thornton scored 29 points and added eight assists as the Eagles avenged a loss in last season's AAAAAAA semifinals.

No. 14 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) and No. 21 Simeon (Chicago) re-join this week's rankings after rulings in their respective states paved the way for them to take the court.

No. 25 Bellevue West (Bellevue, Neb.) is the only other newcomer in this week's MaxPreps Top 25, sliding in after picking up an 81-69 victory over previous No. 14 Millard North (Omaha).

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 18-0 | Last week: 1

The Eagles extended their win streak to 43 ahead of matchups with No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy and No. 15 Wasatch Academy to close out the regular season.

2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 18-1 | Last week: 10

Dragons cemented status as national title contenders after impressive weekend at the Montverde Academy Invitational.

3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 14-2 | Last week: 2

Sunrise could avenge one of its losses Friday against No. 1 Montverde Academy.

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 18-2 | Last week: 3

Knocked off Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 64-46 and Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 79-52 at the Dr. Pepper Classic.

5. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 4

Sparked by 23 points from Connecticut commit Jordan Hawkins, the Stags escaped with a 67-64 victory over Bishop McNamara on Saturday.

6. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 6

Top-ranked sophomore prospect D.J. Wagner Jr. scored a game-high 24 points in a season-opening 94-42 win over Cherry Hill West (Cherry Hill).

7. Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 7

Outscored their first four opponents by an average of 44.5 points per contest.

8. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 9

In what passes for welcome news in a pandemic-impacted season, it was weather not COVID-19 that postponed Monday's big matchup against Neumann-Goretti.

9. Waxahachie (Texas)

Record: 14-2 | Last week: 11

COVID-19 related issues have sidelined the Indians until their Feb. 12 contest against DeSoto at the earliest. A Feb. 2 rematch with No. 10 Duncanville was wiped off the calendar.

10. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 19-1 | Last week: 12

Damon Nicholas Jr. (18.4 points per game), Juan Reyna (15.1), Zhuric Phelps (14.9) and Ronald Holland (13.9) all average double figures.

11. Milton (Ga.)

Record: 18-2 | Last week: 15

After starting 2-2, Milton has rattled off 16 consecutive victories.

12. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 13-4 | Last week: 5

The Warriors will be looking to rebound from an 0-3 weekend in Florida.

13. Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.)

Record: 5-1 | Last week: 13

Scheduling issues continue as the only game in the works is this weekend against Lake Norman Christian (Davidson, N.C.).

14. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: NR

Started practice Monday.

15. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Record: 16-5 | Last week: 8

Went 1-2 at the Montverde Academy Invitational over the weekend, losing a 67-65 buzzer-beater against La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

16. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Record: 18-0 | Last week: 16

Junior Fletcher Loyer (24.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game) and senior Illinois signee Luke Goode (20.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists) are one of the nation's top one-two punches.

17. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 24-2 | Last week: 18

Competing in the Grind Session Phoenix Bubble III over the next two weeks, headlined by a Feb. 9 showdown with AZ Compass Prep.

18. Pace Academy (Atlanta)

Record: 17-1 | Last week: 17

Florida State signee Matthew Cleveland had back-to-back double-doubles over the weekend, going for 35 points and 11 rebounds in a 94-52 win over Washington (Atlanta) and finishing with 25 points and 14 rebounds in a 74-47 victory over Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.).

19. Christian Brothers (Memphis)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 22

Junior guard Chandler Jackson led the way with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks as the Purple Wave downed Memphis University 52-44 on Saturday.

20. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 5-2 | Last week: 21

Five-star senior Trevor Keels recorded back-to-back triple doubles last week, posting 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 104-73 triumph over Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.). He followed it with 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 114-79 victory against St. Mary's Ryken (Leonardtown, Md.).

21. Simeon (Chicago)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: NR

Expected to begin practice this week.

22. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 15-3 | Last week: 23

Rams return to action Friday against Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.) for the first time since Jan. 15 after being sidelined due to COVID-19.

23. Bellevue West (Bellevue, Neb.)

Record: 15-1 | Last week: NR

Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn was unstoppable over the weekend, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Thunderbirds' upset win over previous No. 14 Millard North. He exploded for 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 79-77 overtime win over Creighton Prep (Omaha) the following night.

24. Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 19-0 | Last week: 25

Shifted to virtual school only for all students and suspended all extracurricular activities last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing concerns. The Warriors are hopeful they can return to the court Thursday against Cocoa.

25. Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 17-1 | Last week: 14

Despite five-star Hunter Sallis providing 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the losing effort, North dropped its first game of the season against Bellevue West.