The biggest week of the high school basketball season so far was headlined by a Saturday night showdown between No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) and No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) at the St. James NIBC Invitational in Virginia.

The Eagles prevailed 58-52 in a back-and-forth affair that saw senior point guard Ryan Nembhard seal the game with 33 seconds remaining, knocking down a dagger three to extend Montverde's lead to six points after the Buffaloes cut the deficit to 55-52 with just over a minute remaining.

Despite the loss, Sunrise Christian Academy remains at No. 3 in this week's rankings after rebounding with a blowout 79-45 victory over previous No. 9 Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.) on Sunday.

Storied Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) was among the biggest risers, jumping nine spots to No. 4 after a strong weekend at the St. James NIBC Invitational. The Warriors went 3-0, picking up signature wins over Legacy Early College, No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Waxahachie (Texas) is the lone newcomer in this week's MaxPreps Top 25, debuting at No. 15 after a huge 88-85 overtime victory over previous No. 6 Duncanville (Texas).

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 1

After extending their win streak to 36 games over the weekend, the Eagles will look to continue their dominance against high school basketball's best with showdowns against No. 2 IMG Academy and No. 4 Oak Hill Academy looming at the St. James NIBC Invitational.

2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 2

The Ascenders have a big week ahead at the St. James NIBC Invitational with games against No. 1 Montverde Academy and No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy.

3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 7-1 | Last week: 3

Kendall Brown, Kennedy Chandler and Zach Clemence all averaged double figures in games over the weekend in Virginia.



4. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 13

Under the radar senior Jalen Ricks was one of the top performers over the weekend at the St. James NIBC Invitational, averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game across three wins for the unbeaten Warriors.



5. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 4

Scored 100 points in each of its first two games of the season behind senior guard Trevor Keels, who is averaging 31.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per outing.



6. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 5

Senior guard Rodney Rice Jr. led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Stags 115-61 season-opening win over Avalon (Wheaton, Md.).



7. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 7

Expected to begin later this month.



8. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 8

Expected to begin later this month.



9. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 11

Despite suffering their first loss of the season to No. 4 Oak Hill Academy, the Tigers finished the weekend 2-1 at the St. James NIBC Invitational, defeating previous No. 9 Legacy Early College and Bishop Walsh.



10. Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 12

Expected to begin later this month.



11. O'Dea (Seattle, Wash.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 14

Season scheduled to begin Feb. 1.



12. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 15-0 | Last week: 15

Creighton pledge TyTy Washington is having a tremendous senior year for the Dragons, averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.



13. Waxahachie (Texas)

Record: 11-2 | Last week: NR

Along with their signature win against No. 14 Duncanville over the weekend, the Indians boast quality in-state victories over Richardson, St. Mark's (Dallas), Lancaster and Amarillo.



14. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 14-1 | Last week: 6

The Panthers will get another crack at Waxahachie on Feb. 2. Damon Nicholas Jr. (18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds), Zhuric Phelps (15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists), Ronald Holland (14.4 points, 10.6 rebounds) and Juan Reyna (14 points, 3.4 assists) lead a balanced attack.



15. Lawrence North (Indianapolis)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 16

The Wildcats have a pair of meetings with North Central (Indianapolis) before hosting Homestead (Fort Wayne) on Jan. 23 in a highly-anticipated battle of unbeatens.



16. Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.)

Record: 2-1 | Last week: 18

In a game we are not recognizing for rankings purposes, Ypsi defeated club team Air Nado of Nevada 79-74 in overtime at the Battle Basketball Showcase. Junior Shawn Phillips was dominant on the backboards, posting an impressive 26 points and 20 rebounds in the nationally-televised victory.



17. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)

Record: 20-0 | Last week: 17

Suffered a loss to club team BFL Prep based out of the Seattle area 76-72. Although the loss will not count on the Bruins resume they fall three spots to No. 20.



18. Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)

Record:11-0 | Last week: 19

Saint Thomas averages 21.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while Hunter Sallis has chipped in 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.



19. Milton (Ga.)

Record: 12-2 | Last week: 20

After a strong first half of the season, the Eagles enter the stretch run as favorites to capture the program's first state championship since 2012.



20. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 1-2 | Last week: 10

Suffered a pair of losses to top 10 opponents over the weekend at the St. James NIBC Invitational.



21. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Record: 12-1 | Last week: 21

Florida State signee Matthew Cleveland is having a big senior year for the Knights, averaging 24.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.



22. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-3 | Last week: 22

Youth movement at Calvary is looking promising as sophomore Marvel Allen is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists, junior Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds and junior Gregg Glenn is posting 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per outing.



23. Atascocita (Humble, Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 23

Outscoring opponents by an average of over 20 points per contest this year.



24. Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.)

Record: 9-3 | Last week: 9

Nebraska signee Bryce McGowens shined over the weekend, putting up 38 points in a 62-44 victory over Hamilton Heights Christian Academy.



25. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 23-2 | Last week: NR

The Crew jump back into the national rankings after reeling off 14 consecutive wins since their last loss on Dec. 1.