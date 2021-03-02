High school basketball postseason action in Georgia and Texas claimed a pair MaxPreps Top 25 teams over the weekend, ending their respective seasons and knocking them out of the rankings. Thirteen nationally-ranked teams are currently working their way through state playoff brackets.

In the second round of Georgia's AAAAAAA tournament, previous No. 22 Grayson (Loganville) fell to McEachern (Powder Springs) 57-56 in overtime. The Rams saw their 14-game win streak come to an end as well as the school's dream of a football-basketball state championship double.

In the third round of the Texas Class 6A state tournament, previous No. 24 South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie) lost to No. 17 Richardson. The setback was the first of the season for the Warriors, who finished 21-1.

Elsewhere in the Texas 6A bracket, No. 8 Waxahachie and No. 9 Duncanville are both a win away from advancing to a regional final showdown this weekend. The two teams have already met once back on Jan. 9 with Waxahachie earning an 88-85 overtime victory.

No. 2 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) and No. 15 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) compete in the Grind Session championship tournament this week. The event is an opportunity for both to impress in hopes of an invite to GEICO Nationals in the coming weeks.

AZ Compass Prep will also meet Emoni Bates and Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.) next Monday at the Top Gun Showcase in Dayton, Ohio.

Two teams re-enter the MaxPreps Top 25 this week as No. 24 Millard North (Omaha, Neb.) is back after a one week absence and No. 25 Combine Academy returns for the first time since late December.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 20-1 | Last week: 1

Face No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy in the NIBC title game March 12.

2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 23-1 | Last week: 2

Open the Grind Session championship tournament against Eduprize Prep (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Wednesday.

3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 19-2 | Last week: 3

Split season series with Montverde Academy, ending the defending national champions' 44-game win streak in early February.

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 20-2 | Last week: 4

Regular season complete.

5. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 5

Regular season complete.

6. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 6

Program has won 34 consecutive games dating back to last season.

7. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 7

Senior La Salle commit Daeshon Shepherd surpassed 1,000 career points in a 69-52 victory over St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia).

8. Waxahachie (Texas)

Record: 19-2 | Last week: 8

Oklahoma pledge C.J. Noland paced the Indians with 22 points in their 78-67 state tournament victory over Ellison (Killeen). Up next is Cypress Woods (Cypress) in the regional semifinals.

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 25-1 | Last week: 9

Senior Sam Houston State commit Damon Nicholas Jr. pumped in a game-high 17 points in a 77-53 regional quarterfinal win over Mansfield. Duncanville battles Cypress Park (Cypress) in Tuesday's regional semifinals.

10. Milton (Ga.)

Record: 25-2 | Last week: 10

Advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals with a 63-42 victory over Archer (Lawrenceville). The Eagles take on Newnan this week with an opportunity to return to the final four for the second consecutive season.

11. Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Record: 11-1 | Last week: 11

Senior guard Hercy Miller – son of Master P – pumped in a game-high 20 points in a 99-53 victory over Hibbing.

12. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Record: 18-6 | Last week: 12

Regular season complete.

13. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 13

Started the season with an 85-47 win against Portledge (Locust Valley). Seven players tallied nine points or more.

14. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Record: 23-0 | Last week: 14

Begins postseason play Tuesday against Huntington North (Huntington).

15. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 27-3 | Last week: 15

Tips off the Grind Session championship tournament Wednesday against Minnesota Prep.

16. Christian Brothers (Memphis)

Record: 21-0 | Last week: 16

Face Brentwood Academy (Brentwood) in the Division II state semifinals Friday.

17. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 24-1 | Last week: 23

Junior guard Cason Wallace poured in a game-high 33 points in the win over South Grand Prairie. Next up is Byron Nelson (Trophy Club) in the Class 6A regional semifinals.

18. Bellevue West (Bellevue, Neb.)

Record: 22-2 | Last week: 17

Defeated North Star (Lincoln) 77-48 to capture the Class A-I district championship.

19. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Record: 25-1 | Last week: 18

Florida State signee Matthew Cleveland went for 29 points and 13 rebounds Friday in a 70-40 second round state tournament victory over Banks County (Homer).

20. Simeon (Chicago)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 20

Opened with a 72-68 victory Curie (Chicago). The Wolverines were paced by Michigan signee Isaiah Barnes, who finished with a game-high 28 points.

21. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 7-4 | Last week: 19

Regular season complete.

22. Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 26-0 | Last week: 22

Carries 46-game win streak into Wednesday's Class 2A state semifinal against Grandview Prep (Boca Raton).

23. Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 22-2 | Last week: 25

Captured their seventh consecutive District title with a 62-50 victory over Elkhorn South (Omaha).

24. Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 24-2 | Last week: NR

Captured the District title Monday night, defeating Gretna 67-29 behind 15 points and 14 rebounds from senior Saint Thomas.

25. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 25-3 | Last week: NR

Five-star sophomore Robert Dillingham surpassed 1,000 career points in a 74-38 victory over Moravian Prep (Hudson).